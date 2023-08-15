Street medicine class on helping people experiencing homelessness Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester medical students are taking medical care out on the streets to reach people who may not have access to the help they need.

Tuesday evening the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students are heading out to learn the best ways to help people experiencing homelessness.

This is the third-year students with the program. They are working with the Zumbro Valley Medical Society for this street medicine class.

This evening, they will be at the Rochester Community Warming Center, 200 Fourth Street SE, to learn more about these challenges firsthand and learn how they can best make an impact on under-served populations.

The class will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.