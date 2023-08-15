Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – There are nearly 1,500 customers without power near Chatfield after a soil sampling crew accidentally hit a buried power line.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the soil sampling crew was working on I-90 near Dover around 10:20 a.m. when a worker struck a buried power line which caused the power outage.

The worker who struck the power line suffered a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries for further care.

The road was down to one lane for a short period of time, but the scene was cleared by 11:08 a.m.

The People’s Energy Cooperative outage map shows 747 customers with no power in Chatfield and 676 customers with no power in Elmira Township near Chatfield still as of 11:45 a.m.

People’s Energy Cooperative is working with their power provider to restore power.

Find the outage map here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.