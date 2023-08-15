Soil sampling crew hits power line causing nearly 1,500 to lose power near Chatfield

People's Energy Cooperative crews at work
People's Energy Cooperative crews at work(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – There are nearly 1,500 customers without power near Chatfield after a soil sampling crew accidentally hit a buried power line.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the soil sampling crew was working on I-90 near Dover around 10:20 a.m. when a worker struck a buried power line which caused the power outage.

The worker who struck the power line suffered a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries for further care.

The road was down to one lane for a short period of time, but the scene was cleared by 11:08 a.m.

The People’s Energy Cooperative outage map shows 747 customers with no power in Chatfield and 676 customers with no power in Elmira Township near Chatfield still as of 11:45 a.m.

People’s Energy Cooperative is working with their power provider to restore power.

Find the outage map here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged
Tuesday evening the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students are heading out to learn the...
Street medicine class on helping people experiencing homelessness Tuesday
We’re just two weeks away from the start of the school year.
8/15/23 RPS School board meeting