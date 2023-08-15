Seasonably warm temps this week; Heat and humidity return this weekend

High temps will be in the 70s and 80s this week; 90s possible this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying an incredibly pleasant August day right now that features sunshine, low humidity, and a gentle breeze as high pressure draws closer to the area. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and light northwest winds.

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps in the 70s.
Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps in the 70s.(KTTC)

Temperatures tonight won’t be quite as cool as the last night as warm air begins to tickle into the region. Expect mainly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 50s and light southwest winds.

Wednesday will be windier and warmer with abundant sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-80s in the afternoon with south winds occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms during the late evening hours on Wednesday.
There will be a chance of thunderstorms during the late evening hours on Wednesday.(KTTC)

A line of thunderstorms will develop in the evening to our northwest. Those storms will rumble through our area from 9 PM to midnight, possibly producing downpours of rainfall, some hail, and strong wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center has our area at level one of five in its daily severe weather threat assessment.

There will be a chance of strong thunderstorms after 9 PM Wednesday. Large hail and damaging...
There will be a chance of strong thunderstorms after 9 PM Wednesday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the strongest storms.(KTTC)

Thursday will feature sunny skies with gusty northwest winds and comfortable mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

After a day of pleasant sunshine with high temperatures around 80 degrees Friday, a much warmer air mass will build northward for the weekend. Expect sunshine throughout the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night. Aside from that, we'll have sunny and...
There will be a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night. Aside from that, we'll have sunny and quiet weather for the next several days. High temps will warm dramatically for the upcoming weekend.(KTTC)

Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and low 90s early next week as well, before slightly cooler air returns for the latter portion of the week.

High temps will be seasonably warm this week. Much warmer weather is expected over the weekend...
High temps will be seasonably warm this week. Much warmer weather is expected over the weekend and throughout next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild sunshine today; Hot weather returns this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Dry weather Tuesday