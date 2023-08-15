Rochester School board to discuss new grading policy and roles of SROs Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester School board is meeting Tuesday evening, as we’re just two weeks away from the start of the school year. There are several items on the agenda.

First up, the board will be discussing an update on district-wide grading changes. It’s something we’ve been following since the beginning of the year when the school board decided to change its grading guidelines for the second time in the last few years.

Before, RPS was following a “Grading for Learning Model,” where things like homework and quizzes were not part of the overall grade, while final tests count toward it.

A recently completed district work study shows that the current model needs adjustments.

In the new model, individual teachers will have the flexibility to determine the percentage that each task counts towards the final grade.

For example, one teacher could set up that participation counts for 5 percent, homework for 10 percent and final tests for 85. While another teacher could establish participation at 10 percent, homework at 0 percent and final tests for 90 percent.

In addition to these changes, the PRS office of academic will be creating a new district-wide grading committee to address these procedures and ongoing grading questions.

Another item of the agenda, the board is continuing to re-evaluate the role of school resources officers. Since the early 1990s, RPS and Rochester Police have worked together with its SRO program.

For the past year, the board has been discussing the place for SROs in schools. At the meeting, the board will touch on the SROs activities and efforts from the past school year to meet SRO role expectations.

The meeting starts on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Edison Building.

