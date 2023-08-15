Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program

An Iowa State spokesman has confirmed defensive lineman Isaiah Lee has left the program after being charged in connection with the state’s investigation into illegal sports wagering at ISU and Iowa
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team's games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State defensive lineman accused of wagering on his team’s games, including one where he bet against them Cyclones, has left the program, the school confirmed Monday.

Isaiah Lee, who started all 12 games last season, was among the athletes charged last week in connection with the state's investigation into illegal sports wagering at Iowa State and Iowa.

Lee was charged with tampering with records for allegedly disguising his identity to place online sports wagers, according to court documents.

Lee is alleged to have made 115 bets for $885 on the FanDuel mobile app. Among them were 12 on Iowa State football games, including one money-line bet against the Cyclones against Texas in 2021. ISU won 30-7, and Lee made one tackle.

A total of five Iowa State football starters have been charged in the investigation. Athletes found to have wagered on games in which they played are subject to being permanently banned by the NCAA. The tampering charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

Latest News

Kenosha police arrested a Black man at Applebee’s. The actual suspects were in the bathroom
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup
Cell phones
New southern Wisconsin 353 area code goes into effect in September
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin