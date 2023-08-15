GoFundMe created for family of Minnesota man who died near the Boundary Waters

(Northern News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARSHALL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser has been started for the family of a Marshall man whose body was found near a Cook County lake on Monday.

According to Northern News Now, authorities were able to identify the man as Justin Sperl of Marshall, Minnesota.

The GoFundMe was created to cover memorial and funeral costs.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/mr-justin-sperls-funeral?member=28785249&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

