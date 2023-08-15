For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing

FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are turning their backs on broadcast and cable TV.

For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.

Breaking it down, broadcast viewership made up just 20% with cable making up 29.6% of the audience.

Year-over-year, that’s a drop of 5% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, streaming services grew to a record high in July of nearly 39 percent of all TV watching.

YouTube is the most popular option, followed by Netflix and Hulu.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
FILE - Sage Steele speaks at the 15th annual High School Athlete of the Year Awards in Marina...
Sage Steele leaves ESPN after settling her lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine comments
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in US for first time, officials warn
Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty