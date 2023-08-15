Extension for United Way school supply drive

Extension for United Way school supply drive
Extension for United Way school supply drive(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the school year fast approaching there’s plenty of kids in need of school supplies.

The United Way of Olmsted County’s Running Start for 2023 school supply drive has been running since June. The drive was initially set to close its doors Monday Aug 14. However, they have offered an extension to their donation’s acceptance to Friday Aug 18.

This drive aims to provide backpacks and other crucial schools supplies to students of all ages up to high school in the city of Rochester and the surrounding area. Vice President of community impact for United Way of Olmsted County, Grace Pesch explains how the extension was given in an effort to reach their previously set donations goals.

“So, we were originally closing our drive on Monday evening at midnight, and we were still short of our goal we were still somewhere in the 70′s percent. So, we wanted to extend to see if our community could come and rally around us and help us achieve our goal if we had a longer runway for them,” Pesch Said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the drive and how you can help visit United Way of Olmsted County’s donations portal at Roonga.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

Latest News

Sporting clays are launched
Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club to host Free Youth Shoot this weekend
Donating blood for chance to win an adventure
Donating blood for chance to win an adventure
PHOTOS: Aerial shot of Lahaina
Salvation Army lends aid to Maui after devastating fire
The Great Get-Together book cover
Talking about ‘The Great Get-Together’