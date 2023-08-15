Donating blood for chance to win an adventure

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Those who donate blood to the Mayo clinic are in the running for an amazing prize.

The Mayo Clinic blood donor program is offering an adventure package for those who donate blood between the months of July and August. At the end of August one lucky donor will be selected to choose from a variety of different options for an outdoor adventure.

Justin Juskewitch, the associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic blood donor program provides a closer look at what the winner of the drawing can expect.

“And that donor will actually get the choice of one of four adventure packages. So, depending on if you’re interested in indoor rock climbing, paddle boating, sail boating, or even a hot-air balloon ride, you will be entered into the drawing for one of those four packages,” Juskewitch said.

This contest was put in place in an effort to receive a higher stream of donors. As Juskewitch explains the clinic and many hospitals often see a decrease in donations during the summer.

“So, summertime across the United States we see a rise in the need for blood products and we also see a drop in blood donations. because people are away from their usual homes, out on vacation and therefore unavailable to donate at their local blood collection centers. This adventure package give away is one of our ways to recruit donors to come back in, when their in between vacations to give blood products to support the needs of their community,” Juskewitch explains.

If you or anyone you know is interested in donating blood for the chance to win a great prize and help an even better cause, consider donating today at the Mayo Clinic blood donor program.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.