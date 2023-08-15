Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club to host Free Youth Shoot this weekend

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club (BSCC) is hosting its Free Youth Shoot Saturday, August 19 from noon until 4 p.m.

The event is free and will be supervised to help introduce youth to clays shooting, archery and target shooting.

Everything needed for the day is provided including firearms, ammo, eye and ear protection and archery gear.

There will be one adult supervising for every child.

Scott Livingstone, the President of BSCC, stopped by Midwest Access to talk about the event.

To learn more about the Free Youth Shoot or the BSCC, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

Latest News

Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club to host Free Youth Shoot this weekend
The Great Get-Together book cover
Talking about ‘The Great Get-Together’
Talking about ‘The Great Get-Together’
ASF reaches contract agreement with Minnesota State.
Strike averted for Minnesota State University faculty