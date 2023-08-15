Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club to host Free Youth Shoot this weekend

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Byron Sportsmen and Conservation Club (BSCC) is hosting its Free Youth Shoot Saturday, August 19 from noon until 4 p.m.

The event is free and will be supervised to help introduce youth to clays shooting, archery and target shooting.

Everything needed for the day is provided including firearms, ammo, eye and ear protection and archery gear.

There will be one adult supervising for every child.

Scott Livingstone, the President of BSCC, stopped by Midwest Access to talk about the event.

To learn more about the Free Youth Shoot or the BSCC, click here.

