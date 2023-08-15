2 teens facing charges after guns recovered during Rochester search warrant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers are facing charges after two guns were recovered during an active weapons investigation by the Rochester Police Department.

RPD served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Sunset Avenue SE around 4 p.m. on Monday, August 14.

The investigation revealed that multiple teenage boys were in the basement of a home and that multiple firearms were present. When executing the search warrant, the teens initially refused to exit the home, and one of them attempted to flee out a window.

Four teens were eventually taken into custody without incident.

The search was completed and two firearms were located including a 9mm handgun with no identifiable serial number (known as a ghost gun) with an extended magazine and blue laser and a 12 gauge pump shotgun.

Two teens were taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center and face weapons charges. The other two teens were turned over to their parents and cited for obstructing the legal process.

One of the teens taken into custody, a 16-year-old from Plainview, is facing charges of possession of a pistol under the age of 18 and obstruction of the legal process. He also had an active arrest warrant for his arrest.

The other teen taken into custody, a 16-year-old from Rochester, is facing charges of possession of a pistol under the age of 18 and he also had a probation apprehension order issued on him.

RPD said all four teens were known to the department.

