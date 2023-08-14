A Visit to the Peony Farm

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a peaceful spot, just north of Spring Grove. Hidden Springs Peony Farm has new ownership, and you might recognize one of the owners who has taken over the flower farm.

Laura Kubes, known as Meteorologist Laura Becker for years on KARE 11 in Minneapolis, has taken on the new role. She and her husband were looking for something new.

You can learn about the family here.

“I like to say that my husband and I have both had a midlife crisis, we both wanted to live a slower life with our three girls,” Laura said.

Kubes Family Farm
Kubes Family Farm(KTTC)

The move has given the family room to roam.

“We focused on the driftless area and when this peony farm came up, we really feel like it was meant to be,” she said.

In the spring and into the summer, you can pick the peonies or order some for special events.

For all the shopping details, click here.

Kubes Flower Farm near Spring Grove
Kubes Flower Farm near Spring Grove(KTTC)
