Various bike trails being resealed

Be aware of what bike paths are being resealed.
Be aware of what bike paths are being resealed.(KTTC)
By Leah Pflaum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Public Works Street Maintenance will be sealing recreational trails on Wednesday, August 16 through Monday, August 21, as weather permits. These efforts are a part of the annual recreational trail maintenance program.

The fog seal operation involves spraying a hot tar emulsion on the trail surface. This reseals the pavement and extends the life of the trail. The trails will be closed off with caution tape and fresh oil signs. Once the oil dries, the trails will be reopened. Trails that are sprayed later in the day may remain closed off through the evening for sufficient dry time.

Below are the general areas affected:

· 55 St NW – White Oaks Park east to 65 St NW

· 50 Ave NW – 65 St NW to Alpha Pkwy NW

· 18 Ave NW – 37 St to 55 St NW

· Overland Dr NW/65 St NW

· Kingsbury Hills connectors

· Badger Hills Park & connectors

· Ridgeview Manor & Weatherstone Dr NW

· Summit Point Park

· North Park

· Wedgewood Hills Park

· Bandel Rd NW

The timing for completion of this work is weather dependent. It is recommended to take an alternate route or utilize the grass alongside the trails during this operation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

Kubes Family Farm
A Visit to the Peony Farm
Evan joins Midwest Access at Thursdays Downtown
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
Jersey Jo's Sandwich shop in Rochester, MN
Jersey Jo’s specialty sandwiches thrives in Rochester.