Various bike trails being resealed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Public Works Street Maintenance will be sealing recreational trails on Wednesday, August 16 through Monday, August 21, as weather permits. These efforts are a part of the annual recreational trail maintenance program.

The fog seal operation involves spraying a hot tar emulsion on the trail surface. This reseals the pavement and extends the life of the trail. The trails will be closed off with caution tape and fresh oil signs. Once the oil dries, the trails will be reopened. Trails that are sprayed later in the day may remain closed off through the evening for sufficient dry time.

Below are the general areas affected:

· 55 St NW – White Oaks Park east to 65 St NW

· 50 Ave NW – 65 St NW to Alpha Pkwy NW

· 18 Ave NW – 37 St to 55 St NW

· Overland Dr NW/65 St NW

· Kingsbury Hills connectors

· Badger Hills Park & connectors

· Ridgeview Manor & Weatherstone Dr NW

· Summit Point Park

· North Park

· Wedgewood Hills Park

· Bandel Rd NW

The timing for completion of this work is weather dependent. It is recommended to take an alternate route or utilize the grass alongside the trails during this operation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.