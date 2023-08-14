Two guitars stolen from Rochester tattoo shop

Two guitars stolen from Rochester tattoo shop
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two guitars were stolen from a tattoo shop in Rochester last week.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the burglary took place on Wednesday, August 9 around 4 a.m. and was reported to police on Friday, August 11.

Keller Tattoo Studio, located at 416 Broadway Ave. S, caught the burglary on its surveillance camera.

Footage shows someone break in through a door and steal two guitars. You can watch the surveillance footage below:

Police said they have a good idea who the suspect is, but have not located them yet.

