Toyota recalls Tundra truck models for potential fire hazard

Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.
Toyota is recalling its Tundra truck models for a potential fire hazard.(Toyota)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toyota has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022 and 2023 Tundra and Tundra-hybrid trucks.

The recall is the company’s largest this year, covering 168,000 vehicles in the U.S.

The vehicles have a plastic fuel tube which could “rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak.”

Toyota said such a leak could possibly cause a fire “in the presence of an ignition source.”

The Japanese carmaker will replace the tube for free and is preparing to make the replacement parts available.

For now, Toyota dealers “will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers.

The company will notify owners of affected vehicles by early October.

Owners can go to toyota.com/recall and enter their vehicle identification number or license plate information to see if their car is part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’

Latest News

Hiawatha Valley MobilePack Logo
Hiawatha Valley MobilePack seeking volunteers
forWARD Concert Series
forWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts continuing through August
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right). An Amber Alert has...
Amber Alert: 3 missing children from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after...
Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside