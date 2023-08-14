Rochester Public Schools host third hiring event of the year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools hosted a hiring event Monday afternoon at the Edison Administration Building in Southwest Rochester.

This was the district’s third job fair within 2023 and they are especially trying to hire special education teachers.

RPS Director of Human Resources Karl Bakken says there are currently about two dozen vacancies in the special education department. He says there has been difficulty hiring due to the position requiring specific licenses and training.

“Rochester along with other districts were struggling hiring special education staff. It is an area that a lot of districts struggle to hire. There seems to be not as many people as there are positions.”

Dakota Middle School Principal Levi Ludak says special education teachers have specific trainings. He says they have different specializations depending on the students they teach.

“They have different sects within it like ABS or Autism or Behavior. There is a lot of different licensures, so sometimes someone might be licensed but not in the specific area that we are looking for. So, it is really finding that right licensure and gift to want to be passionate for students that have that need and helping them move forward.”

Lundak also says special education teachers serve important roles in facilitating the success of students who need assistance. RPS encourages the public to apply as there are about two dozen positions open.

“Special education department really serves an increasingly important part of our world. These are people that have great abilities and great strengths. They need something different to help us get them there.”

“We would like to hire people who are fully licensed, but we are also interested in talking to people who have a Bachelor’s degree who might be interested in seeking a license and trying it out. So, we will have people here today to talk to them and answer their questions and see if anybody would be interested in pursuing that.”

Rochester Public Schools encourage the public to spread the word their need for special education staff. You can visit their website to learn more about their job openings.

