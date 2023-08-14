K-9 demonstrations at local coffee stop to raise money for Rochester K-9 units

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local law enforcement is working to raise money to help out their four-legged friends.

Monday, the Olmsted County and Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation hosted a fundraiser at a local coffee shop. 10 percent of sales went to the organization.

K-9 handlers also stopped by throughout the day for K-9 demonstrations.

Jointly between the Olmsted County sheriff’s office and Rochester Police Department, the unit currently has 10 canine teams. The dogs used by the unit are primarily German shepherds with some being a cross with a Belgian Malinois.

The dogs help law enforcement in many ways, especially in searches.

The money raised for the organization will help pay for kennels, trainings, and other operational costs.

