Jersey Jo's specialty sandwiches thrives in Rochester.

Jersey Jo's Sandwich shop in Rochester, MN
Jersey Jo's Sandwich shop in Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Joe Phillips never thought of owning a sandwich shop until his circumstances changed at IBM. Today he is the proud owner of Jersey Jo’s, a family run business that specializes in Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches and more. Midwest Access was on hand to watch Joe as he created one of his signature sandwiches.

Jersey Jo’s is located at 187 16th Ave. SW in Rochester. You can check out their website here for more information.

