Hiawatha Valley MobilePack seeking volunteers

By Zach Fuller
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hiawatha Valley MobilePack is seeking volunteers to help pack its millionth meal to feed starving children across the globe.

MobilePack provides the packed meals to Feed My Starving Children, who then take the meals to those in need internationally.

Cate Sprout, Host of the Hiawatha Valley MobilePack visited Midwest Access to talk about the mission and the HOPE Boutique.

The HOPE Boutique is a boutique with items made by the recipients of the food around the globe.

Volunteers to pack meals are needed at the Plainview Church of Christ, located at 205 1st St. NE.

The dates for packing sessions, which last two hours are:

  • Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug, 25 from 12 - 2 p.m., 3 - 5 p.m. or 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8 - 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

To sign up to volunteer, you can click here.

To learn more about the Hiawatha Valley MobilePack, click here.

To learn more about Feed My Starving Children, click here.

