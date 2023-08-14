forWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts continuing through August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each Wednesday throughout the summer the City of Rochester holds its forWARD Neighborhood Park Concert series in different wards of the city.

The concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. and concludes by 8 p.m.

Concerts are free to the public and all are welcome to bring their own seating.

Coolers, food, drink and other essentials are allowed.

Jenna Bowman with the City of Rochester stopped by Midwest Access Monday to talk about the concerts.

To learn more about the concerts or FAQs about the series, click here.

