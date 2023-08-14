E-Bike’s: a new way to ride

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new wave of transportation is sweeping Rochester as the rise of E-Bikes continues to grow.

These bicycles have been growing in popularity over the last several years as consumers look for alternative forms of transportation. New Spin Bicycle Shop owner Nate Nordstrom explains how these bikes rose to popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They definitely exploded during the covid days, when people were looking for something to do. We opened right in that same time period, and we had personally bought E-bikes just a couple years prior and it was really truly life changing for my family and I,” Nordstrom explained.

The main difference setting E-Bikes apart from a standard bicycle is the motor and battery assistance it offers to riders. These allow for a smoother and quicker ride for the passenger and offers a variety of different applications in which they can use the bike.

“Once you try one, you start to realize that there’s applications way beyond just the fun factor. The fact like you can haul your dog or haul your kids or pick up groceries, you can go a lot farther, faster and what a bike can do for you is greatly expanded,” Nordstrom said.

With the rise in popularity, comes questions about the proper way to use these bikes, and if there should be any concerns about handling and operating an E-Bike.

This unknown perception about E-Bikes ultimately lead Nordstrom to open two New Spin locations in Rochester.

“Whatever your use cases are, optimize for that, because there are a ton of options out there. Thats one of the reasons why I opened the shop, is when I was shopping for an E-Bike, I felt like I wasn’t getting the answers that I needed, and so I did a lot of research, and I really want our shop to be able to provide education and support people to help them pick the right bike for their use,” Nordstrom said.

To learn more about E-Bikes, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

Kubes Family Farm
A Visit to the Peony Farm
Evan joins Midwest Access at Thursdays Downtown
S Broadway Ave renovations
City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown
Jersey Jo's Sandwich shop in Rochester, MN
Jersey Jo’s specialty sandwiches thrives in Rochester.
Be aware of what bike paths are being resealed.
Various bike trails being resealed