E-Bike’s: a new way to ride

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new wave of transportation is sweeping Rochester as the rise of E-Bikes continues to grow.

These bicycles have been growing in popularity over the last several years as consumers look for alternative forms of transportation. New Spin Bicycle Shop owner Nate Nordstrom explains how these bikes rose to popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They definitely exploded during the covid days, when people were looking for something to do. We opened right in that same time period, and we had personally bought E-bikes just a couple years prior and it was really truly life changing for my family and I,” Nordstrom explained.

The main difference setting E-Bikes apart from a standard bicycle is the motor and battery assistance it offers to riders. These allow for a smoother and quicker ride for the passenger and offers a variety of different applications in which they can use the bike.

“Once you try one, you start to realize that there’s applications way beyond just the fun factor. The fact like you can haul your dog or haul your kids or pick up groceries, you can go a lot farther, faster and what a bike can do for you is greatly expanded,” Nordstrom said.

With the rise in popularity, comes questions about the proper way to use these bikes, and if there should be any concerns about handling and operating an E-Bike.

This unknown perception about E-Bikes ultimately lead Nordstrom to open two New Spin locations in Rochester.

“Whatever your use cases are, optimize for that, because there are a ton of options out there. Thats one of the reasons why I opened the shop, is when I was shopping for an E-Bike, I felt like I wasn’t getting the answers that I needed, and so I did a lot of research, and I really want our shop to be able to provide education and support people to help them pick the right bike for their use,” Nordstrom said.

