Cool and unsettled today; sunnier, warmer days ahead this week

High temps will be in the 60s today; 70s and 80s are ahead
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a cool and unsettled note as a storm system slowly pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley, bringing clouds and rain to the area. Expect low clouds with a few breaks of sunshine in the morning and sparse showers. As the center of the system moves through southeastern Minnesota in the midday hours, we’ll have more widespread rain and isolated thunder in the area. The rain will taper off in the late afternoon with clearing skies in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with a brisk northeast breeze.

We'll have breaks of sunshine and isolated showers in the area throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible.(KTTC)
There will be showers in the area at times until early this evening.(KTTC)
There will be a chance of sparse showers in the morning with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the midday and early afternoon.(KTTC)

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will take a bit of a tumble, falling to the upper 40s in much of the local area while winds diminish and turn to the northwest.

High pressure from the Plains will bring abundant sunshine to the area on Tuesday. We’ll enjoy sunny a bright and pleasant day with high temperatures in the upper 70s, and a light westerly breeze.

Warmer air will build into the region on Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front that will approach from the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s and a gusty south breeze that will help pull in the warmth.

There will be a chance of rain throughout our Monday with a smaller chance of storms late Wednesday.(KTTC)

A stray thunderstorm or two will be possible Wednesday evening and for the overnight hours as the cold front moves through the area.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, and also a bit cooler. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s.

High temps will be seasonably warmer for most of the week and the only rain chance after today will happen on Wednesday evening.(KTTC)

A gusty south breeze will pull in warmer air again Friday and the heat will continue to build into the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average for much of this week and all of next week.(KTTC)

