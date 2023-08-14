Cool and damp today; Summer-like temps for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week on a cool and unsettled note as a storm system slowly pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley, bringing clouds and rain to the area. Expect low clouds with a few breaks of sunshine in the area. The rain will taper off in the early evening with clearing skies in the late evening. High temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s with a brisk northeast breeze.

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will take a bit of a tumble, falling to the upper 40s in much of the local area while winds diminish and turn to the northwest.

High pressure from the Plains will bring abundant sunshine to the area on Tuesday. We’ll enjoy sunny a bright and pleasant day with high temperatures in the upper 70s, and a light westerly breeze.

Warmer air will build into the region on Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front that will approach from the northwest. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 80s and a gusty south breeze that will help pull in the warmth.

A stray thunderstorm or two will be possible Wednesday evening and for the overnight hours as the cold front moves through the area.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy, and also a bit cooler. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s.

A gusty south breeze will pull in warmer air again Friday and the heat will continue to build into the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s.

