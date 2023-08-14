City removes dividers on Broadway Ave in downtown

S Broadway Ave renovations
S Broadway Ave renovations(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new look for Rochester’s throughfare

On Monday Aug 14, the city of Rochester removed the dividers that stood in the middle of a section of S Broadway Ave. These dividers were initially put in place in an effort to prevent residents from crossing the street in the middle of the road.

This change comes in part from the Riverfront planning interim activation. After local business and property owners showed support and approved to the removal of the divider. This was done in an effort to create a better connection to cross Broadway Ave.

