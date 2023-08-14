Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his “Good Old Fashioned Tour” to the Mayo Civic Center this fall.

The Mayo Civic Center announced Monday that Berens will perform on Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

Berens, a Wisconsin native, has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more.

In 2017, he began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the “Manitowoc Minute.” Since then, Berens been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms.

Berens also hosts the “Cripescast” podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest.

