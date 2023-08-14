Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center(Mayo Civic Center)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Charlie Berens is bringing his “Good Old Fashioned Tour” to the Mayo Civic Center this fall.

The Mayo Civic Center announced Monday that Berens will perform on Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

Berens, a Wisconsin native, has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS, Variety, MTV News and more.

In 2017, he began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the “Manitowoc Minute.” Since then, Berens been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms.

Berens also hosts the “Cripescast” podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators and more to talk about their story and connections to the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’

Latest News

Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center
KTTC News at 6
Public invited to honor life of beloved Mayo employee Sister Lauren
Two guitars stolen from Rochester tattoo shop
Two guitars stolen from Rochester tattoo shop
As parents get ready to pack their children’s school lunches, food safety experts urge you to...
Food safety, Darian Leddy reports