A big temperature change by the weekend

High temperatures reaching near 90-degrees
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a seasonal end to July and start to August, we are tracking a surge of hot temperatures on the way by the weekend.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

High temperatures will be around seasonal averages for most of the workweek. Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Right now, high temperatures will range from 88-92 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Warm temperatures will stick around for the beginning of next week too. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the upper 80s.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

For rain chances this week, Wednesday night into Thursday morning is the only chance I have the forecast right now. Overnight lows will be warm too this week. Lows by the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Local rainfall amounts
Local rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts since Friday ranged from around 0.50″ to over 2″ of rain in some areas.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say
Police scene tape
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Mayo Civic Center

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Cool and damp today; Summer-like temps for the rest of the week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Cool and unsettled today; sunnier, warmer days ahead this week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather