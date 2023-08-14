A big temperature change by the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a seasonal end to July and start to August, we are tracking a surge of hot temperatures on the way by the weekend.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

High temperatures will be around seasonal averages for most of the workweek. Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend. Right now, high temperatures will range from 88-92 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Warm temperatures will stick around for the beginning of next week too. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the upper 80s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

For rain chances this week, Wednesday night into Thursday morning is the only chance I have the forecast right now. Overnight lows will be warm too this week. Lows by the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Local rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts since Friday ranged from around 0.50″ to over 2″ of rain in some areas.

