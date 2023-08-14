Austin teen arrested after sending two to the hospital at teen crisis center

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A teen from Austin is behind bars after an outburst at a teen crisis center that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old from Austin was arrested after calls for help were made at the Von Wald Crisis Center in Rochester Township.

The first call to 911 came from a staff member around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The call went dead when the teen smashed the phone out of the employee’s hand.

Another call was made to 911 after an employee passed out from the unrest.

OCSO said the teen was throwing things around and punching staff members and other teens.

The suspect was arrested outside the shelter.

An employee and an injured client were taken for medical treatment.

After being evaluated by a Mayo Clinic Ambulance team, the 16-year-old was transported to Anoka where he is being held until his arraignment.

Two guitars stolen from Rochester tattoo shop
