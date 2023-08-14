19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his apartment Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 8:45 a.m. to Center Street East where the man was found.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and the cause of death.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

