19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment

Police scene tape(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his apartment Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 8:45 a.m. to Center Street East where the man was found.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and the cause of death.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

