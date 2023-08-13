Showers soak SE Minnesota, northern Iowa through Monday

Early morning showers will continue throughout Sunday bringing heavier rain into the overnight hours
David's Forecast (8/13)
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Waking up this morning several counties throughout SE Minnesota and northern Iowa saw sunshine peaking through partly cloudy skies. Clouds continued to build throughout the early morning hours and were quickly accompanied by light rain. The rain will be sticking around for much of the morning as isolated to scattered showers and will break up throughout the lunchtime hours.

Rain this AM
Rain this AM(KTTC)

Our current weather maker is a low-pressure system to the southwest of SE Minnesota, originally near Omaha, and has a stationary boundary. The rain will continue all day becoming more scattered from 4 PM onwards. Sunday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60s, which is quite unseasonable for this time in August. Typically Rochester is in the upper 70s.

Hourly today
Hourly today(KTTC)

Northern Iowa and SE Minnesota will see heavier rainfall in the nighttime hours, with the chance for a thunderstorm, and will continue to drench portions of our viewing area through Monday. The weather maker will move out of our area completely by the evening hours, around 6:30, tomorrow. Based on the trajectory of our low-pressure system Wabasha, Winona and Olmsted Counties will receive the most rainfall. Wabasha and Winona Counties will see about 1.5″ of rain, or more, while Olmsted County will see about an inch. The rest of the viewing area will have at least 0.5″.

Overnight Rain
Overnight Rain(KTTC)

In addition, winds tonight will be around 10 mph with gusts near 20 mph. On Monday, other than the showers and the chance for a storm, windspeeds will be higher between 15-20 mph with gusts nearing 30 mph. After Monday high temperatures will warm back up to be more seasonable, which will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will primarily be dry the rest of the week other than a slight possibility of rain late Wednesday night.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KTTC)

