Scattered showers and storms tonight through Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday was a rather cool and gray day as clouds and light rain showers hung around for the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to move in later this evening and last through the overnight. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with light east winds at 5-10 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Showers and storms will redevelop off to our west after 7 pm and arrive along the I-35 corridor around 8 pm, the Rochester area by 9/10 pm, and the Mississippi River Valley between 9 pm and 11 pm. Much-needed rainfall is likely overnight, and will gradually taper off by 4 am.

Following a couple of dry hours Monday morning, additional isolated showers and storms are possible through the midday with rain completely exiting the region by the late afternoon. Monday’s high temperatures will be well below normal, only managing the mid-60s. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Between Sunday and Monday, rainfall amounts will range from 0.25″ up to 1″ areawide with localized higher amounts possible.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

High pressure arrives Tuesday and will take control of the Upper Midwest, ushering in plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be much more seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s Tuesday through Friday. Strong winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph are possible around our area Wednesday with gusts near 35-40 mph possible at times. Wednesday night could see a chance for isolated showers and storms, otherwise southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa are looking dry for the remainder of the week.

By the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm into the mid and upper 80s with widespread sunshine.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

