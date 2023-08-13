48th annual Days of Yesteryear celebration this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Are you a fan of antique trucks, cars and other big equipment? This event may be for you.

This weekend if the 48th annual Days of Yesteryear show in Rochester. It’s held on the grounds of the Olmsted County History Center.

There are a variety of activities to enjoy including oat threshing, tinsmith, sawmill operations, woodshop and more.

It’s put on by the Mechanical History Roundtable, a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation of antique equipment and rural lifestyles in Olmsted County.

The fun continues on tomorrow at 9 in the morning and ends at 5 that evening.

Admission is $10 and children 15 and under are free.

