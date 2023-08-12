Sunshine, warm temperatures for Saturday; Heavy rain into evening hours on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Overnight showers and storms brought rainfall to Olmsted County, SE Minnesota, and northern Iowa. Totals around the region ranged from just over an inch in the city of Dakota, in Winona County, to just shy of .7″ at the Rochester International Airport. Early this morning patchy fog could be seen throughout the area with temperatures and dewpoints into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Today temperatures will warm into the upper 70s into the lower 80s for the high with plenty of sunshine to go around all day Saturday. Into the early morning hours on Sunday, sky conditions will be clear for the Perseid Meteor Shower from 12 AM to 4 AM, which is the prime time for a chance to see the meteors. Tonight’s moon will also be a waning crescent increasing the chances to see more distant meteors. After 4 AM more cloud coverage will build in for Sunday morning.

The next weather system will slowly make its way into our viewing area on Sunday morning with the first round of isolated to scattered showers around 10. SE Minnesota and northern Iowa will see heavier showers, and the potential for a storm, from 4 PM on with the heaviest rain later into the late evening hours on Sunday. The heavy rainfall will be out of the area by late morning for the start of the new work week. Rainfall totals are estimated to be between 1 inch to 1.5 inches on the higher end through Monday.

The rest of the week will have temperatures warming back up to more seasonable temperatures on Tuesdsay and Wednesday for the highs with more sunshine in the forecast for Olmsted County and SE Minnesota.

