Sunny skies Saturday; Scattered showers on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the severe storms on Friday; quiet conditions will settle in for Saturday.

Weekend Outlook (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest on Sunday bringing chances of showers and storms to the region Sunday evening into Monday morning.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

