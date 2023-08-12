Sunny skies Saturday; Scattered showers on Sunday
Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After all the severe storms on Friday; quiet conditions will settle in for Saturday.
High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest on Sunday bringing chances of showers and storms to the region Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Nick
