Showers & storms are likely Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking on/off showers throughout the day and night on Sunday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ for some areas across SE MN and NE IA.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Showers and storms will stay isolated to scattered through the morning and afternoon. Storms will become more widespread after 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible through the overnight hours Sunday into early Monday morning. Isolated showers will linger through the morning on Monday.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Most of SE MN will see around 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Some isolated areas could get closer to the 1.00-1.50″ range along and north of I-90. Rainfall amounts in NE IA might be a little less. Most areas south of I-90 will see around 0.25-1.00″ of rain.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through most of the day. High temperatures on Monday will be well below average with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday with clearing skies through the afternoon. High temperatures will return to seasonal averages by the middle of next week. We’re looking at maybe one slight rain chance next week late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Nick

