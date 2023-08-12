Showers & storms are likely Sunday

Heavy rain overnight Sunday into Monday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking on/off showers throughout the day and night on Sunday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ for some areas across SE MN and NE IA.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Showers and storms will stay isolated to scattered through the morning and afternoon. Storms will become more widespread after 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible through the overnight hours Sunday into early Monday morning. Isolated showers will linger through the morning on Monday.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Most of SE MN will see around 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Some isolated areas could get closer to the 1.00-1.50″ range along and north of I-90. Rainfall amounts in NE IA might be a little less. Most areas south of I-90 will see around 0.25-1.00″ of rain.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through most of the day. High temperatures on Monday will be well below average with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday with clearing skies through the afternoon. High temperatures will return to seasonal averages by the middle of next week. We’re looking at maybe one slight rain chance next week late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash
Radar
Family survives a possible tornado in Steele County
Power Outages
Power outages reported in Winona, Dodge counties
Goodhue County Fair
Saturday is the last day of Goodhue County Fair

Latest News

David's 8:30 AM Forecast
David's 8:30 AM Forecast
Saturday Hourly
Sunshine, warm temperatures for Saturday; Heavy rain into evening hours on Sunday
David's August 12th AM Forecast 2- clipped version
David's August 12th AM Forecast 2- clipped version
7-day forecast
Sunny skies Saturday; Scattered showers on Sunday