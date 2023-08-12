National Guard conference comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 52nd annual Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, also known as EANGUS has rolled into Rochester. The organization is influential in improving and protecting the benefits of those who have served in the National Guard and their families.

The conference begins Sunday afternoon with an opening ceremony, but the conference goers have kept busy with a golf scramble and 5k run Saturday.

EANGUS hosts conferences like this one every year as a way to reconnect, discuss legislation, committees, and professional development. Governor Tim Walz, who is also a member of EANGUS will visit Rochester on Monday to give remarks at the conference.

“It gives us an opportunity to get back and get reintegrated with a lot of the state associations, a lot of our counterparts and to build the community,” Minnesota president of EANGUS Mark Wasserbauer said. “We try to take care of a lot of legislature initiatives that we have working with our different states and with the national office.”

The conference runs through Wednesday.

