Family survives a possible tornado in Steele County

Severe weather impacted SE MN Friday evening
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe thunderstorms impacted SE MN and NE IA on Friday evening. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Steele County around 6:45-6:50 p.m.

One family we talked to had to take shelter in a nearby ditch to survive the possible tornado.

Here’s what Angela Budensiek had to say: “The emergency notification came on my cellphone that there was a tornado and we started driving and there was so much rain you couldn’t see ahead of us, and we pulled over and saw debris flying, and our pickup truck started flying up and down, and my husband and fourteen year old made it to the ditch, but I was stuck because I couldn’t open the door and they made it up to help pull me out and as debris was flying we were on our stomach in the ditch.”

