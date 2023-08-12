11-year-old killed in Albert Lea bicycle crash

11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
11 year old Albert Lea child dies in car/bicycle crash.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities in Albert Lea responded to a car versus bicycle crash Friday evening.

Upon arrival Albert Lea officers found the bicyclist lying in the southbound lane of Bridge Avenue. The victim was unresponsive, and officers began life saving measures. The child was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea where he was declared dead at 5:52 p.m.

The child has been identified as 11-year-old Ayden Michael Brackey from Albert Lea.

Brackey had been struck by a 2011 Cheverolet Malibu driven by 89-year-old Viola Marian Matson. Matson was driving southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when the westbound bicycle crossed in front of her vehicle and was struck.

No impairment was detected, and no criminal charges are being sought.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodhue PD
BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign
Storm threats
Strong storms Friday evening; Another rain chance on Sunday
Winona
Teachers, students picket with ASF in Winona as strike looms
Goodhue County Fair
Saturday is the last day of Goodhue County Fair
Power Outages
Power outages reported in Winona, Dodge counties

Latest News

Radar
Family survives a possible tornado in Steele County
KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Interview with Angela about Tornado
Power Outages
Power outages reported in Winona, Dodge counties
Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite
Dietitian Alea Lester Fite shows us how to make a healthy smoothie