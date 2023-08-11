‘Women in Jeopardy’ comedy is now playing at Commonweal Theatre Company

Cast of Women in Jeopardy
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘Women in Jeopardy’ is the latest comedy stage play written by Wendy MacLeod, currently at the Commonweal Theatre Company. Performances began July 1st and will continue until Oct. 21st. The comedy about women of a “certain age”, contains adult language and themes, so It’s recommended for mature high schoolers and older. Hannah Heil one of the actors in the play, discussed her role on Midwest Access.

If you would like to get tickets, you can check out their site here.

