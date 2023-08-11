WATCH: Iowa Gov. Reynolds holds Fair-Side Chats at state fair, MN Gov. Walz represents President Biden
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.
Friday’s episode includes:
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) continues her fair-side chats at the Iowa State Fair with interviews of Republican Presidential candidates. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Reynolds Friday
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) visits the Iowa State Fair on behalf of President Biden
Click the Livestream video above to watch live at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.