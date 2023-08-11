Teachers, students picket with ASF in Winona as strike looms

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – On the cusp of another school year, a big disruption to its start may be in store. Administrative and Service Faculty (ASF) is threatening to strike if a new deal with Minn State is not reached.

“Our union means business, we’re ready for a fair and equitable contract,” said Winona State Intercultural and Completion Coordinator Tyler Treptow-Bowman.

The biggest demands from workers was higher wages for all employees.

“We work so closely with the folks at ASF, we get to see how much they have to do and how much more work is expected of them,” said WSU professor Kayla Olson.

“We want some sizable increases and some fair language that gets us to a better place,” Bowman said.

According to ASF’s website, more than 57% of administrative and service faculty are living paycheck to paycheck.

“When I came in here, I had no idea what it was like. Nobody should have to work multiple jobs to make a living wage,” said WSU student Garrett Haugen

“For me being out here is an act of solidarity, to ensure that folks are being treated fairly at our workplace,” said WSU Professor Mary Jo Klinker.

Minnesota State sent KTTC a statement in response to the protests:

“Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement on the 2023-2025 MSUAASF bargaining agreement through good-faith negotiations at the bargaining table. In the meantime, our state universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike, and we are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students with the seamless, quality higher education experience our students deserve.”

The first day ASF workers can legally strike is August 22, which is the second day of classes for Winona State’s fall semester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Whitehead and Pork Chop
Missing pet lizard reunited with owner
Everwild school
Nature-based preschool opening in Rochester
Rochester business to show off for America's Pawn Stars.
Rochester business to show off for America’s Pawn Stars
LeBron James in Rochester
Basketball superstar LeBron James creates buzz in Rochester
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Teachers, students picket with ASF in Winona as strike looms
Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
‘Budding’ new cannabis industry prompts new questions for businesses
Senator Smith in Spring Grove
Senator Smith visits Spring Grove to highlight rural economic development
Rochester organization introduces new residents to Minnesota summers
Rochester organization introduces new residents to Minnesota summers