Teachers, students picket with ASF in Winona as strike looms

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – On the cusp of another school year, a big disruption to its start may be in store. Administrative and Service Faculty (ASF) is threatening to strike if a new deal with Minn State is not reached.

“Our union means business, we’re ready for a fair and equitable contract,” said Winona State Intercultural and Completion Coordinator Tyler Treptow-Bowman.

The biggest demands from workers was higher wages for all employees.

“We work so closely with the folks at ASF, we get to see how much they have to do and how much more work is expected of them,” said WSU professor Kayla Olson.

“We want some sizable increases and some fair language that gets us to a better place,” Bowman said.

According to ASF’s website, more than 57% of administrative and service faculty are living paycheck to paycheck.

“When I came in here, I had no idea what it was like. Nobody should have to work multiple jobs to make a living wage,” said WSU student Garrett Haugen

“For me being out here is an act of solidarity, to ensure that folks are being treated fairly at our workplace,” said WSU Professor Mary Jo Klinker.

Minnesota State sent KTTC a statement in response to the protests:

“Minnesota State seeks to reach a settlement on the 2023-2025 MSUAASF bargaining agreement through good-faith negotiations at the bargaining table. In the meantime, our state universities are developing contingency plans that will provide for continuation of essential services in the event of a strike, and we are confident that our universities will remain open and ready to serve our students with the seamless, quality higher education experience our students deserve.”

The first day ASF workers can legally strike is August 22, which is the second day of classes for Winona State’s fall semester.

