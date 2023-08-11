Strong storms possible this evening; Sunshine, then rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air is building into the region today behind the warm front that brought thunderstorms to the area last night. Sunshine coupled with a warm westerly breeze will help temperatures reach the low and mid-80s this afternoon. The extra humidity will prime the atmosphere for thunderstorms later in the day.

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms after 6:00 this evening, a few of those may become strong to severe. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threats in those storms and the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area at level two of five in the daily severe weather outlook. The most widespread threat will be from 7 PM to 11 PM. Skies will clear off later in the night and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

High pressure will settle into the Upper Mississippi Valley on Saturday, bringing abundant sunshine and less humidity to the area. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll enjoy some fantastic late summer weather that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s and a comfortable northwest breeze.

Another storm system will move in from the northwest for the end of the weekend. Clouds will thicken first thing Sunday morning with isolated showers developing early in the day. Showers and even some thunderstorms will become more widespread in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light south breeze.

A few showers will hang around for the first half of Monday in the wake of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a gusty, cool northwest breeze.

After a couple of sunny and summer-like days Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms next Thursday. The remainder of the weekend and the following weekend will feature warm sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

