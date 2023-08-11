Strong storms possible this evening; More rain possible Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and humid air is building into the region today behind the warm front that brought thunderstorms to the area last night. Sunny skies with a warm westerly breeze will work together to help temperatures reach the low and mid-80s this afternoon. The extra humidity will prime the atmosphere for thunderstorms this evening.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. (KTTC)

Rainfall totals in the predawn hours today ranged from a few tenths of an inch to more than an inch. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms after 6:00 this evening, some of which may become strong to severe. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threats in those storms, and the Storm Prediction Center has most of our area at level two of five in the daily severe weather outlook. The most widespread threat will be from 6 PM to 11 PM. Skies will clear off later in the night, and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the strongest storms this evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms this evening from 6:00 to 11:00. (KTTC)

High pressure will settle into the Upper Mississippi Valley on Saturday, bringing abundant sunshine and less humidity to the area. Under a mostly sunny sky, we’ll enjoy some fantastic late summer weather that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s and a comfortable northwest breeze.

Another storm system will move in from the northwest for the end of the weekend. Clouds will thicken first thing Sunday morning with isolated showers developing early in the day. Showers and even some thunderstorms will become more widespread in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light south breeze.

There will be chances of thunderstorms this evening and then showers and more thunderstorms on Sunday. (KTTC)

A few showers will hang around for the first half of Monday in the wake of the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a gusty, cool northwest breeze.

There will be a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday and early Monday. A few storms will be possible next Thursday. (KTTC)

After a couple of sunny and summer-like days Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms next Thursday. The remainder of the weekend and the following weekend will feature warm sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

High temps will be seasonably warm throughout the next week or two. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. (KTTC)

