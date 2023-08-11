Strong storms Friday evening; Another rain chance on Sunday

Isolated strong storms Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties in pink.

Storm watch
Storm watch(KTTC)

This severe storm watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday. Storms are expected to stay isolated through the evening with some of those storms being strong to severe.

Storm threats
Storm threats(KTTC)

The main threats tonight will be large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low.

Storm timing tonight
Storm timing tonight(KTTC)

Storms will start to develop west of I-35 near Minneapolis by 5-6 p.m. Storms will race along Hwy-52 and the Mississippi River to the SE. Our timing will be around 6-9 p.m. for storms across SE MN. The main threat of storms will stay east of I-35.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest on Sunday bringing chances of showers and storms to the region Sunday evening into Monday morning. High temperatures those two days will drop into the lower 70s with overcast conditions. Highs next week will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

Nick

