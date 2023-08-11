Strong storms Friday evening; Another rain chance on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties in pink.

This severe storm watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday. Storms are expected to stay isolated through the evening with some of those storms being strong to severe.

The main threats tonight will be large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low.

Storms will start to develop west of I-35 near Minneapolis by 5-6 p.m. Storms will race along Hwy-52 and the Mississippi River to the SE. Our timing will be around 6-9 p.m. for storms across SE MN. The main threat of storms will stay east of I-35.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another weather-maker will move into the upper Midwest on Sunday bringing chances of showers and storms to the region Sunday evening into Monday morning. High temperatures those two days will drop into the lower 70s with overcast conditions. Highs next week will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

