Saturday is the last day of Goodhue County Fair

Goodhue County Fair
Goodhue County Fair(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, August 12, is the last day of Goodhue County Fair on Zumbrota’s County 6 Boulevard.

It is the largest county fair in Minnesota with animals.

“We have about 600 foragers that participate. We are the largest county fair in Minnesota with animals by far. We will have 400 goats, about 300 sheep, a couple hundred beef, and about a hundred dairy.”

Fair Board Member Mike Kohlnhofer

Fair Board members say animals help children learn more about agriculture and how to take care of livestock. They say they want to inspire children to consider agriculture as a career.

“It gets them into agriculture, because we are short on the labor force in agriculture. We are always trying to get more people into agriculture, and there is less farmers down here than 50 years ago. And most of the time, the kids would go back on the farm, and now they are not going back on the farm.”

Goodhue County Fair Board Member Mike Kohlnhofer

“It teaches a good foundation for values, how to take care of an animal, responsibility, networking, and making new friends. The beauty of it is, my kids -- I am gonna use my kids as an example -- they got friends all over Goodhue County because of the fair.”

Goodhue County Fair President Bob Gonsior

Board members say the fair has something to offer for everyone. On top of its educational purpose, it has a wide variety of vendors and fun activities including a science show, a circus, and rides.

“So you see a lot of camaraderie of friendships that are build over the years and you see them come together on the five days of our fair. It’s just an exciting time and I love the fair. I just think it’s a great thing for Minnesota, and it’s a great thing just for people in general. It brings the community together.”

Goodhue County Fair President Bob Gonsior

The Goodhue County Fair will have the Friday Night AutoCross on August 11 at 7 p.m.

The Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby will be on August 12 at 5 p.m. as their final show.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Whitehead and Pork Chop
Missing pet lizard reunited with owner
Everwild school
Nature-based preschool opening in Rochester
Byron vegetable stand raises money for NubAbility baseball camp in Minnesota
Byron family raises money to bring baseball camp for limb different children
Lincolnshire residents gathered together in March to talk about neighborhood safety
Meeting planned to find traffic safety solutions for Rochester neighborhood
Winona
Teachers, students picket with ASF in Winona as strike looms

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite
Alea Lester Fite is joining us today on Midwest Access
Thursdays Downtown in Rochester
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’ and ‘Untold Johnny Football’