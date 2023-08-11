Saturday is the last day of Goodhue County Fair

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, August 12, is the last day of Goodhue County Fair on Zumbrota’s County 6 Boulevard.

It is the largest county fair in Minnesota with animals.

“We have about 600 foragers that participate. We are the largest county fair in Minnesota with animals by far. We will have 400 goats, about 300 sheep, a couple hundred beef, and about a hundred dairy.”

Fair Board members say animals help children learn more about agriculture and how to take care of livestock. They say they want to inspire children to consider agriculture as a career.

“It gets them into agriculture, because we are short on the labor force in agriculture. We are always trying to get more people into agriculture, and there is less farmers down here than 50 years ago. And most of the time, the kids would go back on the farm, and now they are not going back on the farm.”

“It teaches a good foundation for values, how to take care of an animal, responsibility, networking, and making new friends. The beauty of it is, my kids -- I am gonna use my kids as an example -- they got friends all over Goodhue County because of the fair.”

Board members say the fair has something to offer for everyone. On top of its educational purpose, it has a wide variety of vendors and fun activities including a science show, a circus, and rides.

“So you see a lot of camaraderie of friendships that are build over the years and you see them come together on the five days of our fair. It’s just an exciting time and I love the fair. I just think it’s a great thing for Minnesota, and it’s a great thing just for people in general. It brings the community together.”

The Goodhue County Fair will have the Friday Night AutoCross on August 11 at 7 p.m.

The Big Saturday Night Demolition Derby will be on August 12 at 5 p.m. as their final show.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.