Kasson highway 57 renovation close to completion

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – After over a year of rerouting and detours. Kasson MN’s highway 57 is set to complete its renovations by Friday Aug 18th.

The project began back in 2022 on the northside of town, and it has been slowly expanding downtown with the city of Kasson adding two new roundabouts to the road in efforts to increase the flow of traffic.

“Get that traffic flowing again, the nice thing to as where were at right now, this could kind of get to be a bottleneck with the stop signs and things. Now with the roundabout people can come up if its open, they can roll through,” said MN DOT spokesmen Mike Dougherty.

The renovations have been ongoing for months now and are entering the final stages of the project. Dougherty added how they’ve been focusing on the landscaping along the road as part of the final portion that will need to be completed.

The highways renovations should contribute to an issue the city noticed plenty of before the project began.

“And so, folks that have lived here very long, knew that in springtime potholes would pop up, big potholes. You know with this brand-new pavement, new roadbed underneath, we’re not gonna see potholes like that for quite a long time. So that’ll be a nice thing come this spring they can admire the flowers instead of watching for the potholes,” said Dougherty.

Barring any setbacks from the weather, Dougherty and his team remain confident the project will be completed by the date they have set for Aug 18th.

