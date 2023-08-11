Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigns for President in Iowa

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor hit the campaign trail at the Iowa State Fair, looking to boost his numbers amid a crowded field of candidates.

Gov. Hutchinson said he wants people in Iowa to see he can relate to them.

“I want them to understand that I grew up on a farm, that I cleaned chicken houses and that I understand their agricultural roots here,” Gov. Hutchinson said Thursday at the state fair. “And state fairs and county fairs are very important to me.”

Gov. Hutchinson is in the minority of GOP candidates who has criticized former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“If he was not selfish, if he looked out for the best interests of the country, he would step aside,” Gov. Hutchinson told Gray Television reporter Brendan Cullerton. “There’s too much on his plate, it’s a distraction.”

Gov. Hutchinson added he’s concerned about Trump’s motivations for running again.

“He’s made it clear that if he becomes president again, it’s about retribution,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “It’s about his agenda and authoritarianism, and it’s just not good for America.”

Gov. Hutchinson has not yet qualified for the first GOP debate less than two weeks away. As of Friday he had reached the polling requirement, but had not reached the donor requirement.

The Iowa State Fair can provide a boost to candidates who are behind in polling or fundraising.

“This is like the kickoff for the fall campaign,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We get signatures here, get support here, we get to do fun things like flip pork burgers and and speak on a stump.”

Asa Hutchinson served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023. Before he was governor, Hutchinson spent time as an Arkansan Congressman and in George W. Bush’s administration.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Whitehead and Pork Chop
Missing pet lizard reunited with owner
Everwild school
Nature-based preschool opening in Rochester
Byron vegetable stand raises money for NubAbility baseball camp in Minnesota
Byron family raises money to bring baseball camp for limb different children
Lincolnshire residents gathered together in March to talk about neighborhood safety
Meeting planned to find traffic safety solutions for Rochester neighborhood
Winona
Teachers, students picket with ASF in Winona as strike looms

Latest News

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) at her BBQ bash.
2024 GOP presidential candidates speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to visit Winona Thursday
FILE - MN Gov. Tim Walz will be spending a day in the life with professionals across...
Gov. Walz kicks off statewide workforce tour
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race