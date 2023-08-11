Father and daughter duo create their own brand of coffee

Papa's Roast Coffee - rochester, mn
Papa's Roast Coffee - rochester, mn(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shauna Anderson owner of Papa’s Roast Coffee, was inspired by her dad’s ability to roast coffee beans in small batches. With Shauna’s background as a barista, she knew she and her dad had the right combination to open their own business. Shauna came by our Midwest Access studio Friday to talk about their special brand of coffee.

If you would like more information about Papa’s Roast Coffee, you can check them out here.

