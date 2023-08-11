Discovering the natural beauty of Lake Zumbro Park

Lake zumbro park
Lake zumbro park(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie Roesler of Midwest Access was joined by Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein and Director Karlin Ziegler, for a boat tour at Lake Zumbro. Lake Zumbro Park is located 11 miles north of Rochester, MN. Visitors can expect a fishing pier, picnic areas, and public boat launches.

If you would like more info about Olmsted County Parks, you can visit their website here.

