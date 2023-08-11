BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith and other officers have resigned from the Goodhue Police Department.

In response, the City of Goodhue has called a special meeting Monday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

On the meeting agenda posted on the door of City Hall is listed “Police Hiring” with looking at pay increases for officers and evaluating the current status of the department after the mass resignations.

The council will also be discussing the resignation of Chief Smith and other officers.

KTTC will update when more details become available.

