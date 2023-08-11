BREAKING: Multiple Goodhue police officers resign

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) – Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith and other officers have resigned from the Goodhue Police Department.

In response, the City of Goodhue has called a special meeting Monday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.

On the meeting agenda posted on the door of City Hall is listed “Police Hiring” with looking at pay increases for officers and evaluating the current status of the department after the mass resignations.

The council will also be discussing the resignation of Chief Smith and other officers.

KTTC will update when more details become available.

City of Goodhue Special Meeting Agenda (KTTC)

