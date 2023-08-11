34th annual Kasson festival in the park is underway

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –For the 34th consecutive year the city of Kasson hosting Festival in the Park. This year the event will take place in Veterans Memorial Park from Friday August 11th through Sunday August 13th.

Throughout the weekend, both locals and visitors of the city can enjoy multiple food vendors and activities for adults and children of all ages.

There will be a large variety of vendors appearing at the festival selling hotdogs, Philly cheesesteaks, kettle corn, gyros, onion rings, ice cream, and more. The vendors will be at the festival all three days of the event.

In addition to food there will be several games and activities for visitors to take part in. On Friday the festival will host a kickball tournament, a bingo contest, a photo booth and much more. While on Saturday August 12th, there will be five inflatable bounce houses, a corn hole tournament, as well as video game trailer among other activities. The festival will wrap up Sunay August 13th with a Grand parade at 1:30 pm.

For festival committee member Christine Purvis, this event is a great opportunity to bring the community together.

“So, everything happens for free. Kids don’t have to pay for anything which is great for families, and it’s just a way to get everyone together from the community. We’re pretty proud of Kasson and this is a beautiful park to host it in, and we just hope everybody comes out and has a great time,” said Purvis.

The committee hopes this will be another strong turnout for the festival. With the event going for 34 years, there’s a strong sign it will continue for years to come.

